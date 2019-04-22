Police want public’s help finding missing 83-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s

Ethel Ferguson El Portal Police Department

The last time anyone who knew 83-year-old Ethel Ferguson saw her, she was wearing a navy blue shirt with “SPIRIT OF CHRIST,” purple sweatpants and carrying a black Dooney & Burke purse.

That was around 10:00 Friday night. El Portal police want the public’s help finding Ferguson, who suffers from Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

She’s 5-2, around 160 pounds with gray hair. Anyone who has seen her, thinks they’ve seen her or has heard about her whereabouts should call El Portal police at 305-476-5423.