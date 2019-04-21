Photo gallery: Easter Sunrise Mass | Sunday, April 21, 2019

Worshiper prays after receiving Communion while the sun rises on Easter morning, April 21, 2019 as over one thousand worshipers gathered on the lawn of the Deering Estate for Easter Sunrise Mass hosted by Holy Rosary-St. Richard Catholic Church.
Carl Juste
Bishop Fernando Isern, right, return to the alter after the offertory on Easter morning, April 21, 2019, while over one thousand worshipers gathered on the lawn of then Charles Deering Estate for Easter Sunrise Mass hosted by Holy Rosary-St. Richard Catholic Church.
Rodney Ruiz Jimenez, holds his 18-month daughter, Mia Belen Ruiz, while he and his wife Cristina Paz, right attend mass on Easter Sunday morning, April 21, 2019 as over one thousand worshipers gathered on the lawn of the Deering Estate for Easter Sunrise Mass hosted by Holy Rosary-St. Richard Catholic Church.
On Easter morning, April 21, 2019 over one thousand worshipers gather on the lawn of the Deering Estate for Easter Sunrise Mass hosted by Holy Rosary-St. Richard Catholic Church.
Bishop Fernando Isern conducts Easter services on Sunday, April 21, 2019 as over one thousand worshipers gathered on the lawn of the Charles Deering Estate for Easter Sunrise Mass hosted by Holy Rosary-St. Richard Catholic Church.
Attendees of Easter Sunrise Mass receive Communion on Easter morning, April 21, 2019 as over one thousand worshipers gathered on the lawn of the Deering Estate for Easter Sunrise Mass hosted by Holy Rosary-St. Richard Catholic Church.
A small cross is projected on the large screen as Easter Sunday mass attendees stand in prayer after Communion on Easter morning, April 21, 2019 as over one thousand worshipers gathered on the lawn of the Deering Estate for Easter Sunrise Mass hosted by Holy Rosary-St. Richard Catholic Church.
Melissa Yaniz, 11, keeps warm with help of her aunt Diana Michael, left, as cooler weather greeted worshipers who attended mass on Easter Sunday morning, April 21, 2019 as over one thousand worshipers gathered on the lawn of the Deering Estate for Easter Sunrise Mass hosted by Holy Rosary-St. Richard Catholic Church.
Melissa Yaniz, 11, keeps warm with help of her aunt Diana Michael, left, while they attended mass on Easter Sunday morning, April 21, 2019 as over one thousand worshipers gathered on the lawn of the Deering Estate for Easter Sunrise Mass hosted by Holy Rosary-St. Richard Catholic Church.
Flag bearers wait for their assigned Eucharistic minister to help with Holy Communion on Easter morning, April 21, 2019 as over one thousand worshipers gathered on the lawn of the Deering Estate for Easter Sunrise Mass hosted by Holy Rosary-St. Richard Catholic Church.
Rodas Scott, music director at Holy Rosary - St. Richard Catholic Church, prays on her knees on Easter Sunday morning, April 21, 2019 as over one thousand worshipers gathered on the lawn of the Deering Estate for Easter Sunrise Mass hosted by Holy Rosary-St. Richard Catholic Church.
