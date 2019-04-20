Miami-Dade County

Toddler in car seat falls out of moving car, Miami cops say

A two-year-old, who fell out of a moving vehicle while strapped to a car seat, was released from the hospital Saturday, police said.

According to Miami Police, “the car sear was not buckled in correctly and the door was also not closed correctly.”

“The vehicle turned and the car seat with child fell out,” Miami police spokesman Michael Vega told the Miami Herald.

The incident, police say, happened near Northwest 15th Ave and 37th Street on Friday at around 8:30 p.m. The father of the toddler, who was not identified, was arrested for driving with a suspended license.

The child’s condition is unknown.

Monique O. Madan

Monique O. Madan
