Man shot multiple times at Miami-Dade gas station, police say

One man was shot multiple times early Friday in Northwest Miami-Dade, police said.

According to Miami-Dade police, the shooting happened at about 3:51 a.m. at a Valero gas station near Northwest 22nd Avenue and 90th Street.

The man, who has not been identified, suffered “various” gunshot wounds and was transported to Ryder Trauma Center in stable condition, detectives said.


“No arrests have been made in the case. Investigators are still searching for the shooter or shooters,” a police spokesman told the Miami Herald Friday. “The motive is not known.”
