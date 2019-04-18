Miami-Dade County
What’s open for business Good Friday and Easter Sunday and what’s closed
Here’s what’s closed and what’s open and when during Good Friday, Passover’s First Seder (Friday night), and Easter Sunday
GOOD FRIDAY
Banks: Open
Bus service: Normal routes and times in Broward and Miami-Dade
Broward Clerk of the Court: Closed
Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Open
Federal offices: Open
Public schools: Closed in Miami-Dade and Broward
U.S. mail: Will be delivered
State offices: Open
Stock markets: Closed
EASTER SUNDAY
Aldi: Closed
Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed except NSU-Alvin Sherman Library
CVS: Will be open but check each store for exact hours
The Fresh Market: Open until 7 p.m.
Parks: Open in Miami-Dade and Broward
Publix: All stores and pharmacies closed
Target: Closed
Trader Joe’s: All stores close at 5 p.m.
Tri-Rail: Weekend/holiday schedule.
Walgreens: Will be open but check each store for exact hours
Walmart: Open regular hours
Whole Foods: Most will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. but check each store for exact hours
Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas: Normal hours
Churches: Open (as they are every Sunday, not just Easter).
