What’s open for business Good Friday and Easter Sunday and what’s closed

A Publix supermarket. Miami Herald File

Here’s what’s closed and what’s open and when during Good Friday, Passover’s First Seder (Friday night), and Easter Sunday

GOOD FRIDAY

Banks: Open

Bus service: Normal routes and times in Broward and Miami-Dade

Broward Clerk of the Court: Closed

Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Open

Federal offices: Open





Public schools: Closed in Miami-Dade and Broward

U.S. mail: Will be delivered

State offices: Open

Stock markets: Closed

EASTER SUNDAY

Aldi: Closed

Miami-Dade and Broward libraries: Closed except NSU-Alvin Sherman Library

CVS: Will be open but check each store for exact hours

The Fresh Market: Open until 7 p.m.





Parks: Open in Miami-Dade and Broward

Publix: All stores and pharmacies closed

Target: Closed

Trader Joe’s: All stores close at 5 p.m.

Tri-Rail: Weekend/holiday schedule.

Walgreens: Will be open but check each store for exact hours

Walmart: Open regular hours

Whole Foods: Most will be open from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m. but check each store for exact hours

Winn-Dixie and Fresco y Mas: Normal hours

Churches: Open (as they are every Sunday, not just Easter).



