Miami-Dade County
Search on for missing Florida International University student who may be ‘endangered’
A 21-year-old Florida International University student went missing Tuesday morning from the school’s Biscayne Bay campus, and police say he is “endangered.”
“There are extenuating circumstances that lead us to conclude that he is in danger,” said FIU police Capt. Delrish Moss, who could not go into detail.
Kelvin Sanchez was last seen about 7 a.m. Tuesday at the campus in North Miami-Dade, but did not show up at class, Moss said.
He was last seen wearing a light blue soccer jersey, light blue shorts, and multicolored sneakers. Sanchez was carrying a laptop bag and a string backpack, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call FIU police at 305-348-5911 or 305-348-2626.
Comments