Miami-Dade County

Here’s why you can go to South Florida beaches today but shouldn’t go in the water

Sunday in South Florida is bringing highs in the 80s and a warning from the National Weather Serivce.
Sunday in South Florida is bringing highs in the 80s and a warning from the National Weather Serivce. CARL JUSTE Miami Herald File

A hot sunny Sunday on South Florida’s coastal sands shouldn’t include swimming, according to the National Weather Service.

A High Rip Current Risk is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday for the coasts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.

“Life threatening rip currents will pose a hazard to swimmers,” the Coastal Hazard Message says. “Heed the advice of lifeguards. Swimming is not recommended.”

If you do swim, the weather service advises: “Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the curent. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.”

Highs of 87 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius) are expected in Broward and Palm Beach on Sunday while Miami Beach is expected to reach 82 (28 degrees Celsius).

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.
  Comments  

Read Next

Two women shot dead at Liberty City apartments. At least 25 bullets may have been fired

Crime

Two women shot dead at Liberty City apartments. At least 25 bullets may have been fired

At least two people are dead after‎ an overnight shooting near the Annie Coleman Apartments, a public housing project in Liberty City.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE MIAMI-DADE COUNTY

Miami Lakes

Escaped cows run through Miami Lakes. It caused quite a cow-motion (get it?)

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service