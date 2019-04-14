Miami-Dade County
Here’s why you can go to South Florida beaches today but shouldn’t go in the water
A hot sunny Sunday on South Florida’s coastal sands shouldn’t include swimming, according to the National Weather Service.
A High Rip Current Risk is in effect until 10 p.m. Sunday for the coasts of Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach.
“Life threatening rip currents will pose a hazard to swimmers,” the Coastal Hazard Message says. “Heed the advice of lifeguards. Swimming is not recommended.”
If you do swim, the weather service advises: “Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don’t swim against the curent. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.”
Highs of 87 degrees Fahrenheit (30 degrees Celsius) are expected in Broward and Palm Beach on Sunday while Miami Beach is expected to reach 82 (28 degrees Celsius).
