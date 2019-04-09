The call came in as a hit-and-run. Cops found a man riddled with bullets.

File

A man was found dead outside a Northwest Miami-Dade home Tuesday night, police said.

The unidentified man had “multiple gunshot wounds,” said Chris Thomas, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police.

According to Thomas, a call came in before 9 p.m. reporting a hit-and-run in the 2400 block of Northwest 85th Terrace. When officers arrived they found the man, who had been shot.

“It did not appear he was hit by a vehicle, but there were multiple gunshot wounds,” Thomas said.

As of late Tuesday, police did not have any information on the shooter or shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade police at 305-471-TIPS (8477).



