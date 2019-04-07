Miami-Dade County
Here’s what’s left after driver crashes sports car worth more than $200K on causeway, leaves
Longtime Miami charter fisherman Mark Quartiano (”Mark the Shark”) has seen a lot over his more than 30 years in the business.
But a single-car crash early Sunday morning involving a high-priced McLaren on the Venetian Causeway even left him scratching his head.
“It was just weird,” he said Sunday night. “Within two minutes the guy was gone.”
Mark the Shark was busy getting his boat ready around 6 a.m. Sunday nearby when he heard a loud bang. He soon saw the more than $200,000 car in pieces.
“It was totaled,” he said. “I saw the guy get out, get on his phone and then he left. I think he got an Uber or something.”
Miami police said Sunday there was a crash involving a McLaren and officers are trying to find the driver. No injuries were reported, police said.
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).
