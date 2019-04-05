Miami-Dade County

Teen girl sexually battered while waiting for school bus in Miami-Dade, cops say

A teen girl was sexually battered while waiting for her school bus early Friday, Miami-Dade police said.

Investigators say the 16-year-old was waiting for the bus at around 6:30 a.m. near Southwest 267th Street and 142nd Avenue in South Miami-Dade.

That’s when a man, who appeared to be in his 30s, “forced her to a nearby field where he sexually battered her,” police said. The man is still at large.

Police are still investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

