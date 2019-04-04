Miami-Dade County

Car dangles from a parking garage with a driver inside. Firefighters rush to get her out

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rescued a driver from an SUV that was left dangling from a Miami Springs parking garage April 4, 2019.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rescued a driver from an SUV that was left dangling from a Miami Springs parking garage April 4, 2019. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Miami-Dade Fire rescue crews jumped into action Thursday to rescue a driver from an SUV that was left dangling from a Miami Springs parking garage.

The SUV, Chief Danny Cardeso told Miami Herald partner CBS4, was in a “precarious position.”

“The vehicle was wedged by just a few inches of metal. That’s the only thing really keeping it from falling.”

According to the department, a call came in just before 4:30 p.m. that an SUV had gone off the side of the second-story of a parking garage near South Royal Poinciana Boulevard and Oakwood Drive. The driver was trapped inside.

In all, 11 units responded, including a technical rescue team and a specialized heavy rescue vehicle.

By using the specialized vehicle, crews stabilized the car and rescued the person inside the vehicle. The female driver, according to CBS4, was eased out after 45 minutes and did not suffer any injuries.

It was not clear what caused the accident.

Carli Teproff

Carli Teproff grew up in Northeast Miami-Dade and graduated from Florida International University in 2003. She became a full-time reporter for the Miami Herald in 2005 and now covers breaking news.
  Comments  

Read Next

Toll wars: Lawmakers want Miami-Dade’s MDX gone by the summer. Can the mayor stop them?

Miami-Dade County

Toll wars: Lawmakers want Miami-Dade’s MDX gone by the summer. Can the mayor stop them?

Miami-Dade lawmakers are fighting the mayor over an effort to kill the Miami-Dade Expressway Authority and replace it with a new board. Mayor Carlos Gimenez also runs the MDX, and says law may doom the 836 extension.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to Miami Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE MIAMI-DADE COUNTY
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Commenting Policy
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service