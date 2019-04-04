Car dangles from a parking garage with a driver inside. Firefighters rush to get her out

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews rescued a driver from an SUV that was left dangling from a Miami Springs parking garage April 4, 2019. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue

Miami-Dade Fire rescue crews jumped into action Thursday to rescue a driver from an SUV that was left dangling from a Miami Springs parking garage.

The SUV, Chief Danny Cardeso told Miami Herald partner CBS4, was in a “precarious position.”

“The vehicle was wedged by just a few inches of metal. That’s the only thing really keeping it from falling.”

According to the department, a call came in just before 4:30 p.m. that an SUV had gone off the side of the second-story of a parking garage near South Royal Poinciana Boulevard and Oakwood Drive. The driver was trapped inside.

In all, 11 units responded, including a technical rescue team and a specialized heavy rescue vehicle.

By using the specialized vehicle, crews stabilized the car and rescued the person inside the vehicle. The female driver, according to CBS4, was eased out after 45 minutes and did not suffer any injuries.

It was not clear what caused the accident.