The day after cops arrested Mom for not taking shot son to hospital, they arrested Dad

Laqayette Dock and Trayon Fussell-Dumas, parents of a 6-year-old boy grazed by a bullet over the weekend but not taken to a hospital until Monday Dock photo from Miami-Dade Corrections. Fussell-Dumas photo from his Facebook page

The day after arresting a Miami mother for not taking her 6-year-old son to a doctor after she learned he’d been grazed by a bullet, police arrested the boy’s father, the first parent who knew the boy had been shot and didn’t seek medical care.

Still, 21-year-old Laqayette Dock remains in jail on $12,500 bond, charged with child neglect with great bodily harm and child abuse by neglect. The shot boy’s father, 22-year-old Trayon Fussell-Dumas, posted $16,000 bond Wednesday on the same charges and a bench warrant for misdemeanor marijuana possession.

According to their arrest reports, Fussell-Dumas had left his son at a relative’s home at some point during the weekend (his arrest report says Sunday, hers says Saturday). He came back to a panicky household — his son had been shot.

The boy was well enough to run over to Fussell-Dumas and tell his father a cousin had shot him. The arrest affidavit describes it as “an open abrasion which was large enough to expose body tissue.”

Fussell-Dumas “admitted when he observed the wound, he knew it was bad enough for treatment,” his arrest report said. “However, he was scared to take the victim to the hospital for treatment.”

When he took his son back to Dock’s home in Allapattah, he figured Dock would take the boy to a hospital. Though one of the boy’s aunts told Dock to take him to a hospital right then, Dock took care of the wound herself.

Monday was the first day back from spring break for Miami-Dade County Public Schools. The boy told his school principal what happened.

Miami Fire Rescue took the boy to Jackson Memorial Hospital. Miami police took Dock to jail. So far, none of the relatives present when an 8-year-old got hold of a gun and shot his cousin have been arrested.