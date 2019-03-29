Miami-Dade County

‘We are livid.’ Concrete spills from Miami highrise; dozens of cars damaged, residents say

By Monique O. Madan

March 29, 2019 10:07 AM

Construction crews trying to clean off concrete off a vehicle near at 615 N.E. 22nd St.
Miami residents are furious after concrete spilled from a condo construction site near Biscayne Bay early Friday, damaging dozens of cars.

Michael Pettine, a resident who woke up to find his car sprayed by concrete, told the Miami Herald more than 12 workers scrambled to wipe down more than 50 cars at 615 NE 22nd St.

“Workers are feverishly trying to clean the cars which are covered in concrete spray,” Pettine said. “A high rise is being built next door. We are livid. “

Residents stood outside as they called their insurance companies. Police were not on the scene as of 10 a.m. Friday.

