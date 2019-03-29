In sequins, flags and fringe, electronic dance music fans follow Ultra to Virginia Key

Early morning showers made way for sunshine early Friday afternoon as electronic dance music fans from across the country — some dressed in equally bright sequin-covered get-ups that left little to the imagination — huddled in vibrant snaking lines and hopped onto one of the 230 air-conditioned buses headed to Virginia Key Beach.
As the Ultra Music Festival moved for the first time in seven years from the skyscraper-surrounded Bayfront Park to a more intimate spot just across the Rickenbacker Causeway, fans were directed to three pick-up locations across the metro area: lots near the Omni, the American Airlines Arena and Vizcaya Gardens. A ferry also took people from Bayfront Park to the Key.
There was no parking for private cars at the festival, and although people could use Uber and Lyft to get there, ride-sharing services would not be picking people up at the end of the concert.
Luis Vera, 29, wore a teal-and-red watermelon pattern on his t-shirt and shorts.
He said the separated stages at Ultra — main stage and Resistance Island — served as a buffer between mainstream fans and those with a more nuanced taste in electronic music.
Moving away from the concrete jungle to an idyllic setting, and sharing the new experience with strangers aboard the same bus, excited him.
“I think it’s a lot better,” he said. “At festivals, you want to be a little more secluded.”
Chris O’Neal, who flew to Ultra from Texas, wore an American-themed sombrero and attended the festival with friends. He said the new transportation methods made the festival seem like more of an adventure than before.
“It makes it more intimate,” he said.
Traffic hit a snag on the Rickenbacker Causeway, the only road linking Miami to Virginia Key and Key Biscayne, as Ultra shuttles merged with traffic from the Seaquarium.
