Miami-Dade County

DeSantis appoints University of Miami alums to Miami-Dade judgeships

By David Smiley

March 27, 2019 05:32 PM

Tanya Brinkley talks to the press at the University of Miami Wednesday as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) look over her shoulder and Michelle Alvarez Barakat listens (L). DeSantis appointed Brinkley and Barakat to the 11th judicial circuit.
Tanya Brinkley talks to the press at the University of Miami Wednesday as Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) look over her shoulder and Michelle Alvarez Barakat listens (L). DeSantis appointed Brinkley and Barakat to the 11th judicial circuit.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed two University of Miami alums to Miami-Dade County’s 11th Judicial Circuit Court on Wednesday, replacing two judges he tapped earlier this year to serve on the Third District Court of Appeal.

DeSantis named Michelle Alvarez Barakat and Tanya Brinkley, both currently county court judges, during a press conference at their alma mater in Coral Gables. They’ll replace Eric Hendon and Bronwyn Miller, respectively.

