DeSantis appoints University of Miami alums to Miami-Dade judgeships

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed two University of Miami alums to Miami-Dade County’s 11th Judicial Circuit Court on Wednesday, replacing two judges he tapped earlier this year to serve on the Third District Court of Appeal.
DeSantis named Michelle Alvarez Barakat and Tanya Brinkley, both currently county court judges, during a press conference at their alma mater in Coral Gables. They’ll replace Eric Hendon and Bronwyn Miller, respectively.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments