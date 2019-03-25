Miami Beach police investigate causeway gunshots. It might have been over littering.

Miami Beach police are investigating after someone shot at another vehicle on the Julia Tuttle Causeway — allegedly over a littering incident.
Traffic leaving South Beach slowed on the westbound lanes of the causeway Monday afternoon while police were on scene. Authorities say just before 3 p.m., a passenger in one car shot at a pickup truck three times, with one bullet grazing the vehicle. No injuries were reported.
Witnesses told police the victims in the truck were filming people in the other car tossing garbage out of the car while traveling north on Alton Road.
“The victims were photographing the vehicles and may have been observed doing so by the subjects,” read a statement from Beach police.
Once on the causeway, a male passenger fired three shots, according to police. One round grazed the hood of the Ford F150, according a reporter for WSVN, who first reported the incident. The car with the shooter sped off. The victims pulled over to call the police.
Police temporarily shut down westbound lanes on the causeway as they investigated.
