Two Texas A&M-Commerce football players robbed and shot in Miami on spring break, cops say

Two Texas A&M University-Commerce football players, who were in Miami over the weekend for spring break, were robbed at gunpoint and shot, Miami police confirmed Monday.
The two young men, whom police did not identify, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in stable condition after being wounded just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday. Police did not say where the shooting happened.
On Sunday, Colby Carthel, the former coach of the university’s football team, sent his best to the students.
“Please lift up prayers for Jay Bias and Xavier Morris, two former players of mine who were needlessly robbed and shot while on Spring Break,” he tweeted. “They’re two fantastic young men, who sure didn’t deserve this senseless act.”
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The university said Head Football Coach David Bailiff and Director of Athletics Tim McMurray were heading to South Florida “to be with the students and their families.”
On Monday, the university’s athletics program released a joint statement from the Bias and Morris families: “Our families are so grateful for the outpouring of support and prayers that continue for Jay and Xavier. As they continue their remarkable progress and recovery from this unthinkable act of violence, we ask everyone to please respect our families and our focus on their support and recovery, as they are both clinically stable.”
The athletics program said Monday it “will continue to focus on supporting the Bias and Morris families and all those associated with this horrific incident.” In order to help with expenses, it worked with the Lone Star Conference and the NCAA to create a GoFundMe page.
Comments