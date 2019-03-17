Woman ‘hanging out’ of car window falls out and is run over by hit-and-run driver, cops say

A woman who was “hanging out” of a car window, fell out and died when she was run over by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
Officials identified the deceased woman as 23-year-old Mariah Michelle Logan. Logan was riding in the right rear passenger seat of a 2019 Hyundai Accent with three of her friends at around 4:43 a.m.
The unknown male driver of a Range Rover, who was traveling behind the Hyundai, ran over Logan’s body when she fell out. He then fled the scene, according to an incident report. The case in being investigated as a homicide.
According to the report, the Hyundai was traveling westbound on SR 112 in the outside lane near SR 25. The Range Rover was also traveling westbound behind the Hyundai.
“[The Hyundai] changed lanes from the outside to the center lane. [Logan] then fell onto the outside lane. [The Range Rover] then drove over the body and collided with [The Hyundai’s] left rear corner area. [The Range Rover] stopped, then left the scene without giving any further information,” the report said.
As of Sunday night, no arrests were made. It’s still unclear if alcohol was involved, state police said.
