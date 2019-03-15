Cop arrested for violating second domestic violence restraining order in three years

A Miami-Dade police officer has been arrested for violating a domestic violence restraining order — the second domestic violence restraining order filed against him in the last three years.
Officer Marco Mardini, 32, has been relieved of duty with pay, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson said Friday morning.
Both restraining orders were extended beyond their initial time frame of less than a month. This one, filed Dec. 28, was augmented on Jan. 23 to be in effect more than a year, Feb. 23, 2020. Mardini had a hearing in this case Wednesday.
Court records say a different woman filed a domestic violence restraining order against Mardini May 25, 2016. On June 14, 2016, that got extended to Dec. 14, 2016. The last entry in the case is a report of “unsuccessful completion” from The Advocate Program, which provides pretrial diversion programs.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Neither woman was Mardini’s wife, who filed for divorce in October 2016, during the first restraining order. Their divorce became final in February 2018.
Comments