Cop arrested for violating second domestic violence restraining order in three years

By David J. Neal

March 15, 2019 11:31 AM

A Miami-Dade police officer has been arrested for violating a domestic violence restraining order — the second domestic violence restraining order filed against him in the last three years.

Officer Marco Mardini, 32, has been relieved of duty with pay, a Miami-Dade police spokesperson said Friday morning.

Both restraining orders were extended beyond their initial time frame of less than a month. This one, filed Dec. 28, was augmented on Jan. 23 to be in effect more than a year, Feb. 23, 2020. Mardini had a hearing in this case Wednesday.

Court records say a different woman filed a domestic violence restraining order against Mardini May 25, 2016. On June 14, 2016, that got extended to Dec. 14, 2016. The last entry in the case is a report of “unsuccessful completion” from The Advocate Program, which provides pretrial diversion programs.

Neither woman was Mardini’s wife, who filed for divorce in October 2016, during the first restraining order. Their divorce became final in February 2018.

