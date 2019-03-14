Pipe breaks near site of The Fair

A pipe sent a smelly liquid flowing into a parking lot near The Fair on Thursday night, which opened earlier in the day in southwest Miami-Dade, according to Miami Herald news partner CBS4.
A spokeswoman for The Fair said that there was a pipe issue but it was not clear what type of “line broke.”
She said the county was responding and no fair patrons were being impacted.
No other information was immediately available.
The Fair runs through April 7 at the Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition, 10901 SW 24th St.
