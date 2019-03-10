Woman shoots husband to death in Southwest Miami-Dade domestic dispute, cops say

A woman was being questioned Sunday after police say she shot and killed her husband in Southwest Miami-Dade.
The shooting happened just after 7:30 a.m. Sunday in the 4000 block of Southwest 67th Avenue.
Officers were called to the home for a “domestic dispute,” police say. When they arrived, the man, who was in his 30s, was dead.
By Sunday night the woman had not been charged.
No other information was immediately available.
