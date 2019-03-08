Miami motorist escapes from her SUV before freight train hits it in Southwest Dade

A Miami motorist narrowly avoided a collision with a freight train on Friday afternoon when she escaped her black SUV before it was struck by a passing locomotive.
Miami-Dade police responded to the crash, which occurred near Southwest 77th Avenue and 39th Street, about 3:38 p.m.
Police spokesman Chris Thomas said the lone occupant of the vehicle managed to “get out in time before the train collided” with her car. Aerial footage recorded by WSVN 7 News Miami shows how the train cracked the vehicle’s windshield and caused other minor damage.
No injuries were reported to police.
