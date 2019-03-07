Miami Springs cancels its April uncontested elections

“You can’t fight City Hall; it keeps changing its name,” literary great Jack Kerouac once quipped.
No one is even trying in the 2019 Miami Springs’ election cycle, and all the names will remain the same.
The city announced Monday that its April elections have been canceled after no one stepped up to run against the incumbents.
“The last and only time in city history was 1983,” said City Manager William Alonso.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The following people will remain in office:
Mayor: Billy Bain, a local businessman.
Group 1: Bob Best, a landscaper.
Group 2: Maria Mitchell, a former county official.
Group 3: Mara Zapata, a school administrator.
Group 4: Jaime Petralanda, a school teacher.
“We will be reporting to Council the savings of $48,000 by not having an election,” Alonso said.
According to an internal Feb. 18 city memo, obtained by the Herald through a public records request, the savings breakdown is as follows:
$20,000 for the 2019 Miami Springs General Election for fiscal year 2017 - 2018.
$20,000 for the 2019 Miami Springs General Election for fiscal year 2018 - 2019.
$3,000 for legal advertising in the Miami Herald.
$5,000 for legal advertising in the River Cities Gazette.
“We accrued $20,000 last year as part of budget so that we do not have the total $40,000 hitting every two years,” Alonso said. “This way we can spread the cost across two years.”
The incumbent mayor and city council members will be sworn in at 6:30 p.m. April 8 at City Hall, 201 Westward Dr. Miami Springs has a population of about 14,000.
Comments