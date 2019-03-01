County ousts Metrorail guards who body slammed woman sitting on bench waiting for train

A screen grab from Ingrid Love’s Facebook video post. In the clip, a woman, who was seated on a bench at Metrorail’s Government Center station on the night of Feb. 11, 2019 is forcibly removed and slammed and pinned to the ground by three guards from U.S. Security Associates. The firm is contracted by Miami-Dade County to provide security for Metrorail. The men are no longer contracted to provide services for the county, a Miami-Dade spokeswoman said. Ingrid Love Facebook