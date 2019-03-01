A man was shot multiple times in a car in Miami, cops say. Does a purple bicycle figure?

Miami police are investigating an early morning shooting that sent a man in his 50s to the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
Police spokeswoman Kiara Delva said the shooting happened at about 3:45 a.m. The man is in serious but stable condition at Jackson Memorial, she said.
Police responded to the scene at Northwest 68th Street near 15th Avenue. The man was in the passenger seat of a car when they arrived.
WPLG Local 10’s broadcast showed a discarded purple bicycle on the grass near the car that seemed to have caught officers’ attention, but Delva would not say if there’s any connection between the bike and the shooting.
Neighbors reported hearing gunfire and one woman told WPLG the sound sent her hiding for cover under a desk at her home.
By 8 a.m. the crime scene was cleared.
This is a developing story.
