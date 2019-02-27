Man surrenders after being barricaded in home near Little Haiti and Morningside areas

Northeast Second Avenue is back open after a man who had barricaded himself in a building surrendered to Miami police.
For several hours, officers were outside 202 NE 55th Ter., on the edge of Little Haiti and near the Morningside and Upper Buena Vista neighborhoods.
SWAT personnel arrived around 6 a.m. The man gave himself up soon after.
This breaking news story will be updated as more information is available.
