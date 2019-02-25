In Miami-Dade, state and local lawmakers don’t get along. Especially on MDX tolls.

Miami-Dade Carlos Gimenez addresses a joint meeting of county commissioners and state lawmakers from Miami-Dade. To his right are Rebeca Sosa, a county commissioner, and Bryan Avila, a state representative trying to shutdown a county toll board that Gimenez leads as chairman. To the right of Avila are Audrey Edmonson, chairwoman of the County Commission, and Oscar Braynon II, chairman of the Miami-Dade delegation. BY DOUGLAS HANKS dhanks@miamiherald.com