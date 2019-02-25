Cita the elephant dies after ‘confrontation’ at Zoo Miami

Cita the elephant is dead.
Zoo Miami on Monday announced the death of its beloved African elephant. She died Friday evening.
The 50-year-old Cita had a “confrontation with another African elephant named Peggy, and was knocked down and unable to recover,’ according to a zoo statement. A necropsy will help determine the cause of death.
The results will not be known for several weeks, but there were indications that a blood clot may have been a “major” contributing factor.
“Being over 50 years old, Cita was suffering from a variety of age-related issues that included a general loss of body condition, muscle wasting and advanced arthritis,” the zoo announced. “It is believed that the combination of these issues contributed to Cita’s inability to stand after being knocked down by Peggy and eventually led to her death.”
The zoo’s statement says the confrontation was likely due to Peggy, 42, attempting to reinforce her status in the group’s strict hierarchy.
“Because of Cita’s advanced age, Peggy’s effort to reinforce her dominance resulted in Cita being knocked down.”
The zoo’s medical staff was unable to save Cita, who came to the Zoo Miami in April 2016 from the Virginia Zoo.
Cita was part of a group of African elephants, including Peggy and another female Mabel affectionately known as “The Golden Girls,” because they were all over 40.
Lisa died in August 2017 of a mesenteric torsion, also known as a twisted intestine.
“The sad reality is the life span of animals is not as long as humans,” the zoo’s director Ron Magill said at the time. “It doesn’t make it easier to lose one.”
The average life span of African elephants, the largest animals on Earth, is 70 years.
