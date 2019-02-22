Miami-Dade County

Driver shot while exiting I-95 in Miami-Dade, reports say

By Monique O. Madan

February 22, 2019 10:21 PM

A driver was shot while exiting Interstate 95 in Northeast Miami-Dade, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

“Multiple” bullets rang out Friday night on the southbound lanes of the Miami Gardens Drive exit in what appeared to be a case of road rage, WSVN reported. Southbound entrance and exit ramps remained closed late Friday night.

According to Local 10, FHP, along with Miami-Dade Police, responded to the scene near Northeast 183rd Street and Fifth Avenue.

The driver was transported to Aventura Hospital with non-threatening injuries. The shooter remains at large.

