Roberto Carlos, Brazil’s ‘pop king,’ chooses Miami to open his international tour

Roberto Carlos, the Brazilian-born superstar who has been making music for so long he once opened a show in his homeland for Bill Haley and the Comets, is opening his latest international tour from Miami’s AmericanAirlines Arena.
The Miami show is on March 9 and will be followed by a concert on the 10th at Orlando’s Amway Center before Carlos moves on to dates in New York, Boston, Los Angeles and Dallas before heading to Argentina and a series of European dates.
Carlos, who most often sings in Portuguese, is touring in support of “Amor sin limite,” his first Spanish-language album in 25 years.
“I listen to and like all kinds of music, from bossa nova to country, and every once in awhile I’ll take a risk,” Carlos, now 77, told The New York Times when “Brazil’s pop king” celebrated his half-century mark as an entertainer.
In a story published in el Nuevo Herald last October, the enduring singer who is said to have sold some 140 million records worldwide, said love remains the recurring subject matter in his music.
“The love stories are always the same, the way you talk about love is different from before. The love you feel for a woman, for a person, is always the same, the way you talk is different, of lyricism and romanticism in love songs,” Carlos said.
If you go
What: Roberto Carlos in concert
When: 8 p.m. March 9
Where: AmericanAirlines Arena, Miami
Tickets: $79, 99, 149, 169, $299 are on sale through Ticketmaster
