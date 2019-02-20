Miami-Dade County

At least 1 person shot, 1 person running after incident involving 3 cars in Miami-Dade

By David J. Neal

February 20, 2019 02:02 PM

A Wednesday afternoon shooting involving three cars resulted in one person shot and one person, who might have been shot, running from the scene at which two vehicles crashed.

That’s according to Miami-Dade police who came on the scene after the crash near Northwest 191st Street and 51st Avenue.

Police said they were told shots came from a gold-colored car of unknown make or model into a black Nissan.

The gold car raced away cleanly. The black Nissan raced away and crashed into another vehicle.

The Nissan’s driver got out and ran. The passenger, shot in a leg, stayed around and was taken to a hospital.

David J. Neal

Since 1989, David J. Neal’s domain at the Miami Herald has expanded to include writing about Panthers (NHL and FIU), Dolphins, old school animation, food safety, fraud, naughty lawyers, bad doctors and all manner of breaking news. He drinks coladas whole. He does not work Indianapolis 500 Race Day.

  Comments  