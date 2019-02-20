At least 1 person shot, 1 person running after incident involving 3 cars in Miami-Dade

A Wednesday afternoon shooting involving three cars resulted in one person shot and one person, who might have been shot, running from the scene at which two vehicles crashed.
That’s according to Miami-Dade police who came on the scene after the crash near Northwest 191st Street and 51st Avenue.
Police said they were told shots came from a gold-colored car of unknown make or model into a black Nissan.
The gold car raced away cleanly. The black Nissan raced away and crashed into another vehicle.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
The Nissan’s driver got out and ran. The passenger, shot in a leg, stayed around and was taken to a hospital.
Comments