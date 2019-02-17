Motorcycle crash leaves one man critically injured in Miami, cops say

A motorcycle crash left one man in critical condition Sunday night in Miami, police said.
Miami Police traffic homicide units, as well as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, responded to the scene near Northwest 27th Avenue and the 836.
Witnesses say a man’s body was seen in the middle of the roadway feet away from a shattered motorcycle as first responders tried to find a pulse. Roads were closed off as of 9 p.m. Sunday.
Police said it was not clear what caused the crash and if any other vehicle was involved.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
Comments