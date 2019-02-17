Miami-Dade County

Motorcycle crash leaves one man critically injured in Miami, cops say

A motorcycle crash left one man in critical condition Sunday night in Miami, police said.

Miami Police traffic homicide units, as well as Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, responded to the scene near Northwest 27th Avenue and the 836.

Witnesses say a man’s body was seen in the middle of the roadway feet away from a shattered motorcycle as first responders tried to find a pulse. Roads were closed off as of 9 p.m. Sunday.

Police said it was not clear what caused the crash and if any other vehicle was involved.

