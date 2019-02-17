The next Super Bowl will be in Miami. Here’s how all the others here played out

And when you say Miami, you’re talking Super Bowl.
OK, we can’t say that much about the Dolphins anymore, even tough it is the team song.
But the words still ring true when it comes to the Miami area hosting the big game.
Next season’s Super Bowl is returning to South Florida after a 10-year absence. It will be played in the newly renovated Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to the Miami Herald
#ReadLocal
But before we look ahead, here is a look back through the Miami Herald archives on the Super Bowl games played here through the years, starting in the Orange Bowl in 1968 up through the most recent one at what was then Sun Life Stadium in 2010.
Super Bowl II
Green Bay Packers 33 vs Oakland Raiders 14
Miami Orange Bowl
Jan. 14, 1968
Attendance 75,546
MVP Bart Starr, Quarterback
Green Bay Coach Vince Lombardi
Oakland Coach John Rauch
National anthem/Halftime show Grambling State University Band
Cost of 30-second commercial $54,000
Nielsen rating 36.8
Ticket price $12
Did You Know Though the Orange Bowl was sold out for the game, unconditional blackout rules in both leagues prevented the live telecast from being shown in the Miami area.
Super Bowl III
New York Jets 16 vs Baltimore Colts 7
Miami Orange Bowl
Jan. 12, 1969
Attendance 75,389
MVP Joe Namath, Quarterback
New York Coach Weeb Eubank
Baltimore Coach Don Shula
National anthem Anita Bryant
Halftime show Florida A&M Band
Cost of 30-second commercial $55,000
Nielsen rating 36.0
Ticket price $12
Did You Know? Joe Namath’s historic guarantee came at the Miami Touchdown Club’s annual celebration where he was honored as the league’s MVP. Broadway Joe was driven from the Jets hotel in Fort Lauderdale, and it is believed Namath was sipping a drink that contained a touch of Johnnie Walker Red.
Super Bowl V
Baltimore Colts 16 vs Dallas Cowboys 13
Miami Orange Bowl
Jan. 17, 1971
Attendance 79,204
MVP Chuck Howley, Linebacker
Baltimore Coach Don McCafferty
Dallas Coach Tom Landry
National anthem Tommy Loy (trumpeter)
Halftime show Florida A&M Band
Cost of 30-second commercial $55,000
Nielsen rating 39.9
Super Bowl ticket price $15
Did You Know? The game between the champions of the AFC and NFC was played on articial turf for the first time.
Super Bowl X
Pittsburgh Steelers 21 vs Dallas Cowboys 17
Miami Orange Bowl
Jan. 18, 1976
Attendance 80,187
MVP Lynn Swann, Wide Receiver
Pittsburgh Coach Chuck Noll
Dallas Coach Tom Landry
National anthem Tom Sullivan
Halftime show Up with People Bicentennial Tribute
Cost of 30-second commercial $110,000
Nielsen rating 42.3
Super Bowl ticket price $20
Did You Know? Swann set a Super Bowl record by gaining 161 yards on his four receptions.
Super Bowl XIII
Pittsburgh Steelers 35 vs Dallas Cowboys 31
Miami Orange Bowl
Jan. 21, 1979
Attendance 79,484
MVP Terry Bradshaw, Quarterback
Pittsburgh Coach Chuck Noll
Dallas Coach Tom Landry
National anthem The Colgate Thirteen
Halftime show Carnival Salute to Caribbean
Cost of 30-second commercial $185,000
Nielsen rating 47.1
Super Bowl ticket price $30
Did You Know? The Steelers became the ? rst team to win three Super Bowls, mostly because of Terry Bradshaw’s accurate arm.
Super Bowl XXIII
San Francisco 49ers 20 vs Cincinnati Bengals 16
Joe Robbie Stadium
Jan. 22, 1989
Attendance 75,129
MVP Jerry Rice, Wide Receiver
San Francisco Coach Bill Walsh
Cincinnati Coach Sam Wyche
National anthem Billy Joel
Halftime show BeBop Bamboozled
Cost of 30-second commercial $675,000
Nielsen rating 43.5
Super Bowl ticket price $100
Did You Know? At halftime, the score was 3-3, the first time in Super Bowl history the game was tied at intermission.
Super Bowl XXIX
San Francisco 49ers 49 vs San Diego Chargers 26
Joe Robbie Stadium
Jan, 29, 1995
Attendance 74,107
MVP Steve Young, Quarterback
49ers Coach George Seifert
Chargers Coach Bobby Ross
National anthem Kathie Lee Gifford
Halftime show Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, Miami Sound Machine
Cost of 30-second commercial $1.15 million
Nielsen rating 41.3
Super Bowl ticket price $200
Did You Know? Steve Young passed for a record six touchdowns, and the 49ers became the first team to win five Super Bowls.
Super Bowl XXXIII
Denver Broncos 34 vs Atlanta Falcons 14
Pro Player Stadium
Jan. 31, 1999
Attendance 74,803
MVP John Elway, Quarterback
Denver Coach Mike Shanahan
Atlanta Coach Dan Reeves
National anthem Cher
Halftime show Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder, Big Bad Voodoo
Daddy
Cost of 30-second commercial $1.6 million
Nielsen rating 40.2
Super Bowl ticket price $325
Did You Know? John Elway, in his last game, passed for 336 yards and ran for a touchdown to earn most valuable player honors as the Broncos became the first AFC team to win consecutive Super Bowls since the Steelers won XIII and XIV.
Super Bowl XLI
Indianapolis Colts 29 vs Chicago Bears 17
Dolphin Stadium
Feb. 4, 2007
Attendance 74,512
MVP Peyton Manning, Quarterback
Indianapolis Coach Tony Dungy
Chicago Coach Lovie Smith
National anthem Billy Joel
Halftime show Prince, Florida A&M University Marching 100
Cost of 30-second commercial $2.6 million
Nielsen rating 42.6
Super Bowl ticket price $325
Did You Know? The Colts’ first trip to the Super Bowl in 36 years was the culmination of a nine-year building process. In 1998, they drafted quarterback Peyton Manning to lead the team.
Super Bowl XLIV
New Orleans Saints 31 Indianapolis Colts 17
Sun Life Stadium
Feb. 7, 2010
Attendance: 74,059
MVP: Drew Brees, Saints Quarterback
Indianapolis Coach Jim Caldwell
New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton
National anthem Carrie Underwood
Halftime show: The Who
Cost of 30-second commercial $2.5-$2.8 million
Nielsen rating 45.0
Super Bowl ticket price $325
Did You Know? This was the Saints’ first Super Bowl appearance. For the Colts, it was the fourth.
Comments