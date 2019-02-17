Miami-Dade County

The next Super Bowl will be in Miami. Here’s how all the others here played out

By Miami Herald Archives

February 17, 2019 01:00 PM

An emotional Weeb Ewbank, coach of the New York Jets, congratulates quarterback Joe Namath with just seconds left in Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., on Jan. 12, 1969. The Jets upsent the heavily-favored Baltimore Colts 16-7. (AP Photo)
An emotional Weeb Ewbank, coach of the New York Jets, congratulates quarterback Joe Namath with just seconds left in Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., on Jan. 12, 1969. The Jets upsent the heavily-favored Baltimore Colts 16-7. (AP Photo) AP
An emotional Weeb Ewbank, coach of the New York Jets, congratulates quarterback Joe Namath with just seconds left in Super Bowl III at the Orange Bowl in Miami, Fla., on Jan. 12, 1969. The Jets upsent the heavily-favored Baltimore Colts 16-7. (AP Photo) AP

And when you say Miami, you’re talking Super Bowl.

OK, we can’t say that much about the Dolphins anymore, even tough it is the team song.

But the words still ring true when it comes to the Miami area hosting the big game.

Next season’s Super Bowl is returning to South Florida after a 10-year absence. It will be played in the newly renovated Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

But before we look ahead, here is a look back through the Miami Herald archives on the Super Bowl games played here through the years, starting in the Orange Bowl in 1968 up through the most recent one at what was then Sun Life Stadium in 2010.

South Florida's Super Bowl Bid Committee unveils some of what will be in next week's pitch to the NFL on Friday, Jan. 29, 2016. The committee is trying to get either the January 2019 or 2020 Super Bowl at Sun Life Stadium.

By

Super Bowl II

Green Bay Packers 33 vs Oakland Raiders 14

IMG_AP680114011.jpg_1_1_NH26TE81.JPG
Vince Lombardi after Super Bowl II against the Oakland Raiders in Miami. AP FILE PHOTO
AP

Miami Orange Bowl

Jan. 14, 1968

Attendance 75,546

MVP Bart Starr, Quarterback

Green Bay Coach Vince Lombardi

Oakland Coach John Rauch

National anthem/Halftime show Grambling State University Band

Cost of 30-second commercial $54,000

Nielsen rating 36.8

Ticket price $12

Did You Know Though the Orange Bowl was sold out for the game, unconditional blackout rules in both leagues prevented the live telecast from being shown in the Miami area.

namathjoe20111027001_a.JPG
Joe Namath ignores onrushing Colts in ’69 Super Bowl in Miami.
Miami Herald File

Super Bowl III

New York Jets 16 vs Baltimore Colts 7

Miami Orange Bowl

Jan. 12, 1969

Attendance 75,389

MVP Joe Namath, Quarterback

0012163488.JPG
Joe Namath after the New York Jets won Super Bowl III in Miami in 1969.
Miami Herald File

New York Coach Weeb Eubank

Baltimore Coach Don Shula

National anthem Anita Bryant

Halftime show Florida A&M Band

Cost of 30-second commercial $55,000

Nielsen rating 36.0

Ticket price $12

Did You Know? Joe Namath’s historic guarantee came at the Miami Touchdown Club’s annual celebration where he was honored as the league’s MVP. Broadway Joe was driven from the Jets hotel in Fort Lauderdale, and it is believed Namath was sipping a drink that contained a touch of Johnnie Walker Red.

Super Bowl V

Baltimore Colts 16 vs Dallas Cowboys 13

duane thomas.JPG
Dallas Cowboys running back Duane Thomas (33) puts his head down and runs into a Baltimore Colts defender on his way down the field during Sunday’s Super Bowl V in Miami on January 18, 1971.
AP

Miami Orange Bowl

Jan. 17, 1971

Attendance 79,204

MVP Chuck Howley, Linebacker

Baltimore Coach Don McCafferty

Dallas Coach Tom Landry

National anthem Tommy Loy (trumpeter)

Halftime show Florida A&M Band

Cost of 30-second commercial $55,000

Nielsen rating 39.9

Super Bowl ticket price $15

Did You Know? The game between the champions of the AFC and NFC was played on articial turf for the first time.

Super Bowl X

Pittsburgh Steelers 21 vs Dallas Cowboys 17

AP7601180131.JPG
Pittsburgh Steelers’ Lynn Swann dives as he catches a pass from quarterback Terry Bradshaw during Super Bowl X at the Orange Bowl in Miami on Jan. 18, 1976 against the Dallas Cowboys.
Associated Press

Miami Orange Bowl

Jan. 18, 1976

Attendance 80,187

MVP Lynn Swann, Wide Receiver

Pittsburgh Coach Chuck Noll

Dallas Coach Tom Landry

National anthem Tom Sullivan

Halftime show Up with People Bicentennial Tribute

Cost of 30-second commercial $110,000

Nielsen rating 42.3

Super Bowl ticket price $20

Did You Know? Swann set a Super Bowl record by gaining 161 yards on his four receptions.

Super Bowl XIII

Pittsburgh Steelers 35 vs Dallas Cowboys 31

jackiesmith.JPG
A wide open Dallas Cowboys Jackie Smith misses a tying pass in the end zone against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the third quarter of Super Bowl XIII game in Miami.
PHIL SANDLIN Associated Press

Miami Orange Bowl

Jan. 21, 1979

Attendance 79,484

MVP Terry Bradshaw, Quarterback

Pittsburgh Coach Chuck Noll

Dallas Coach Tom Landry

National anthem The Colgate Thirteen

Halftime show Carnival Salute to Caribbean

Cost of 30-second commercial $185,000

Nielsen rating 47.1

Super Bowl ticket price $30

Did You Know? The Steelers became the ? rst team to win three Super Bowls, mostly because of Terry Bradshaw’s accurate arm.

Super Bowl XXIII

San Francisco 49ers 20 vs Cincinnati Bengals 16

Rice.JPG
At Super Bowl XXIII in Miami on Jan. 22, 1989, Jerry RIce tries to get away from the Cincinnati Bengals defense.
Miami Herald File

Joe Robbie Stadium

Jan. 22, 1989

Attendance 75,129

MVP Jerry Rice, Wide Receiver

San Francisco Coach Bill Walsh

Cincinnati Coach Sam Wyche

National anthem Billy Joel

Halftime show BeBop Bamboozled

Cost of 30-second commercial $675,000

Nielsen rating 43.5

Super Bowl ticket price $100

Did You Know? At halftime, the score was 3-3, the first time in Super Bowl history the game was tied at intermission.

Super Bowl XXIX

San Francisco 49ers 49 vs San Diego Chargers 26

9551290001.JPG
Palm trees flank workers outside Joe Robbie Stadium in Miami Saturday Jan. 28, 1995 as they adjust a Super Bowl XXIX sign in preparation for Sunday’s game between the San Diego Chargers and the San Francisco 49ers. (AP Photo/Beth A. Keiser)
BETH A. KEISER AP


Joe Robbie Stadium

Jan, 29, 1995

9962201425.JPG
At Super Bowl 29 at Joe Robbie Stadium, Steve Young celebrates his third touchdown pass in the game.
Dave Bergman Miami Herald File

Attendance 74,107

MVP Steve Young, Quarterback

49ers Coach George Seifert

Chargers Coach Bobby Ross

National anthem Kathie Lee Gifford

Halftime show Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, Miami Sound Machine

Cost of 30-second commercial $1.15 million

Nielsen rating 41.3

Super Bowl ticket price $200

Did You Know? Steve Young passed for a record six touchdowns, and the 49ers became the first team to win five Super Bowls.

Super Bowl XXXIII

Denver Broncos 34 vs Atlanta Falcons 14

eugene robinson.JPG
MIAMI, : Denver Broncos wide receiver Rod Smith (L) scores on an 80-yard touchdown pass play in front of Atlanta Falcons defender Eugene Robinson in first half action against the Atlanta Falcons during the Super Bowl XXXIII 31 January at Pro Player Stadium in Miami, FL. (ELECTRONIC IMAGE) AFP PHOTO/Tony RANZE (Photo credit should read TONY RANZE/AFP/Getty Images)
TONY RANZE AFP/Getty Images

Pro Player Stadium

Jan. 31, 1999

Attendance 74,803

MVP John Elway, Quarterback

Denver Coach Mike Shanahan

Atlanta Coach Dan Reeves

National anthem Cher

Halftime show Gloria Estefan, Stevie Wonder, Big Bad Voodoo

Daddy

Cost of 30-second commercial $1.6 million

Nielsen rating 40.2

Super Bowl ticket price $325

Did You Know? John Elway, in his last game, passed for 336 yards and ran for a touchdown to earn most valuable player honors as the Broncos became the first AFC team to win consecutive Super Bowls since the Steelers won XIII and XIV.

IMG_two05_SB_SPTS_ADD.JP_2_1_381HV4HR_L36192981.JPG
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning (18) celebrates with the championship trophy. At left is coach Tony Dungy.
AL DIAZ Miami Herald File

Super Bowl XLI

Indianapolis Colts 29 vs Chicago Bears 17

Dolphin Stadium

Feb. 4, 2007

Attendance 74,512

MVP Peyton Manning, Quarterback

Indianapolis Coach Tony Dungy

Chicago Coach Lovie Smith

National anthem Billy Joel

Halftime show Prince, Florida A&M University Marching 100

Cost of 30-second commercial $2.6 million

Nielsen rating 42.6

Super Bowl ticket price $325

Did You Know? The Colts’ first trip to the Super Bowl in 36 years was the culmination of a nine-year building process. In 1998, they drafted quarterback Peyton Manning to lead the team.

Super Bowl XLIV

New Orleans Saints 31 Indianapolis Colts 17

APTOPIX Super Bowl Football SB489.JPG
New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees (9) celebrates with the Vince Lombardi Trophy after the NFL Super Bowl XLIV football game against the Indianapolis Colts in Miami, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2010. The Saints won 31-17. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel AP

Sun Life Stadium

Feb. 7, 2010

Attendance: 74,059

MVP: Drew Brees, Saints Quarterback

Indianapolis Coach Jim Caldwell

New Orleans Saints Coach Sean Payton

National anthem Carrie Underwood

Halftime show: The Who

Cost of 30-second commercial $2.5-$2.8 million

Nielsen rating 45.0

Super Bowl ticket price $325

Did You Know? This was the Saints’ first Super Bowl appearance. For the Colts, it was the fourth.

Video posted by Official Twitter of the Miami Super Bowl Host Committee 2020. Miami Superbowl LIV with Pitbull.

By



  Comments  