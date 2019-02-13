Miami-Dade County

A 76-year-old man was found dead. Cops say they are looking for a hit-and-run driver

By Carli Teproff

February 13, 2019 10:29 PM

Eniste Rigobert was killed Feb. 8, 2019, in a hit-and-run crash. Miami-Dade police
A 76-year-old man was found dead in the roadway not far from Van E. Blanton Elementary School in Northwest Miami-Dade, and now police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who struck him.

“This is someone’s family member,” said Chris Thomas, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police. “His family deserves closure.”

Thomas said someone spotted Eniste Rigobert lying in the road in the 10500 block of Northwest 10th Avenue about 7:30 p.m. Friday and called police.

On Wednesday, police said they were looking for a 1999-2006 Chevrolet Silverado, Suburban or Tahoe with front-end damage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

