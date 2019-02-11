Nikki Haley’s speech at sold-out Miami event will now be open to media

The Greater Miami Jewish Federation’s Main Event, which will feature Nikki Haley, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations and rumored presidential candidate, will now be open to the media.
“The Greater Miami Jewish Federation is delighted to learn that Ambassador Nikki Haley’s acceptance of the 2019 Friend of Israel Humanitarian Award at The Main Event on February 12 will be open to the media,” the federation said in a statement Monday. “We are grateful to the community for making this a sellout event, especially since this is the Ambassador’s first public speaking engagement since leaving office as U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations.”
Originally, leadership from the Jewish Federation told the Miami Herald that Haley, who according to CNBC charges $200,000 for each speaking engagement, insisted on the event being closed to media.
A spokeswoman for Haley said Monday in an email that “Amb. Haley is and always was happy to invite members of the local media to attend the Main Event.”
“This was simply a miscommunication while the booking agency was negotiating the event details,” the spokeswoman said.
Haley said in a statement that the federation was “truly a force for good.”
“Their commitment to their neighbors through service and philanthropy is an inspiration,” she said. “I could not be more honored to join them tomorrow evening.”
The sold-out event geared toward donors who contribute $1,000 or more to the Federation’s 2019 fund-raising efforts will be held at the Hilton Miami Downtown. More than 1,200 people are expected to attend.
