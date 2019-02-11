Boyfriend of dead real estate agent charged with stealing her money

The longtime boyfriend of a popular real estate executive found dead from an overdose in her Morningside home 18 months ago was arrested last week and charged with stealing her money.
Alejandro Aparicio was charged with financial crimes that state prosecutors say he committed after he woke up and found Andrea Greenberg unresponsive on the living room couch. They contend Aparicio submitted a doctored will signed by Greenberg and two purported witnesses that left him as the sole executor of Greenberg’s more than $600,000 estate.
State prosecutors warned Monday that the investigation into Greenberg’s death — she died after ingesting three types of the opioid fentanyl — has not been closed. Her family had been so skeptical of Aparicio’s claim that diet pills made Greenberg ill, they pressed police into a more active investigation.
“There is an ongoing investigation into the circumstances of her death,” said a spokesperson with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, who refused to comment directly on Aparicio’s arrest.
Since Greenberg’s death, her family has been tied up in probate court with Aparicio in a fight for her estate. And Aparicio has ignored repeated court orders to replace $547,000 that he has withdrawn from Greenberg’s accounts.
Last Friday, Aparicio, 60, was arrested in Aventura. He was charged with first-degree grand theft, organized fraud and uttering forged instruments. Not long after, he posted a $105,000 bond and was released.
The sordid story began the night of Oct, 10, 2017, when Aparicio told a 911 operator that he woke up and found Greenberg unresponsive on the couch in her living room. In November, a toxicology report blamed fentanyl for the real estate agent’s death.
But it was actions taken by Aparicio well before the toxicology report came out that got him into trouble: Ten days after her death, Aparicio submitted the will in court.
Almost immediately, Greenberg’s sister Valerie challenged the validity of the will. And both witnesses who signed the will — Lisa Ross and Alexa Bishopric — testified they had signed the signature page of the will on July 10, 2017, without knowing what the document was. They said later on that Greenberg told them the document was her living will.
And that would have been significant: Florida law only permits a living will to state preferences for medical treatment, such as end-of-life medical decisions. It does not deal with the disposition of an individual’s property after death.
Aparicio’s arrest warrant claims that after Greenberg’s death, he reached out to several of her friends asking them to sign an attestation page that would convert the living will into a last will and testament.
They all declined. By February, 2018, Aparicio had withdrawn the will from petition in probate court.
The legal battle between Aparicio and Greenberg’s sister, however, is far from over. A hearing is scheduled for April 3 in which a judge will consider the family’s plea to deny any of Aparicio’s claims to Greenberg’s property.
And the attorney representing Greenberg’s family continues to place the Realtor’s death at the hands of Aparicio. On Monday he vowed to continue laying blame on him — even if the state determines it couldn’t prosecute a crime.
“We continue to try to gather all our evidence on what we believe is a homicide,” said Bruce Katzen, a partner at Miami’s Kluger Kaplan law firm. “Regardless of whether the state brings a criminal action, we intend to allege he wrongfully participated in her death.”
By late Monday afternoon, Aparicio’s attorney had not returned a call seeking comment.
