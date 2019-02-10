Miami-Dade County

Coast Guard stops charter boat ‘Sea You Twerk’ after finding multiple violations

By Carli Teproff

February 10, 2019 10:11 PM

The 45-foot pleasure craft Sea You Twerk was stopped Feb. 10, 2019, in Biscayne Bay. The operators of the boat, which had 14 passengers, were cited for multiple safety violations.
The Coast Guard is warning people to be careful when booking a charter boat after finding multiple violations aboard the 45-foot pleasure craft “Sea You Twerk,” Sunday.

“It can be very dangerous to take part in a charter that doesn’t meet regulations and educating yourself on what to look for to determine whether or not the operation is legitimate can save your life,” said Jesus Porrata, Coast Guard Sector Miami lead marine investigator in a news release. “It’s important that people looking to charter a boat verify the captain’s license and safety of the vessel.”

Sea You Twerk, which had 14 passengers onboard, was stopped Sunday for a safety check in Biscayne Bay, the agency said.

Among the violations, the boat did not have a valid Certificate of Inspection, did not have a “credentialed mariner” in control of the boat and didn’t have a program requiring the operators to be tested for drugs and alcohol.

The owner and operator could face penalties of more than $40,000, the Coast Guard said.

