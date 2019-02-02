Miami-Dade County

Missing children alert in Miami: Police say father abducted his sons, 2 and 4

By Howard Cohen

February 02, 2019 09:02 AM

The City of Miami Police Special Victims Unit is attempting to locate the above subject in relation to a parental abduction. Zac Gotay, 48, was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt and black plaid pants with a black book bag. Gotay has long salt-and-pepper dreadlocks and police say he abducted his two sons, Collins, 2, and Zakaria, 4, on Feb. 1, 2019 from 441 NE 37 St., Apt. 3, in Miami.
The City of Miami Police Special Victims Unit needs to find Zak Gotay.

Police say Gotay, 48, may have abducted his two sons, Collins Gotay, 2, and Zakeria Gotay, 4., from an apartment at 441 NE 37th St. in Miami on Friday.

Have information or come into contact with Gotay? Contact any detectives at the City of Miami Police Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or the City of Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111.

Howard Cohen

