Missing children alert in Miami: Police say father abducted his sons, 2 and 4

The City of Miami Police Special Victims Unit needs to find Zak Gotay.
Police say Gotay, 48, may have abducted his two sons, Collins Gotay, 2, and Zakeria Gotay, 4., from an apartment at 441 NE 37th St. in Miami on Friday.
Have information or come into contact with Gotay? Contact any detectives at the City of Miami Police Special Victims Unit at 305-603-6300 or the City of Miami Police Department at 305-579-6111.
