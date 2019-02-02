Missing children alert in Miami: Police say father abducted his sons, 2 and 4

The City of Miami Police Special Victims Unit is attempting to locate the above subject in relation to a parental abduction. Zac Gotay, 48, was last seen wearing a black jacket, black shirt and black plaid pants with a black book bag. Gotay has long salt-and-pepper dreadlocks and police say he abducted his two sons, Collins, 2, and Zakaria, 4, on Feb. 1, 2019 from 441 NE 37 St., Apt. 3, in Miami.