A man’s missing and without his medication. Police want help finding him

Jonathan Brattain was wearing a shirt with “Puerto Rico” on it and red shorts when he got in his red Ford Explorer Saturday and drove away from his Miami home.
He hasn’t been seen since. Police are asking for the public’s help finding the 49-year-old. He’s been without his medication.
Brattain is Six-foot-one and 250 pounds with black hair and gray eyes. He drove away from a home in the 3500 block of Southwest 29th Street. His Ford Explorer’s Florida license plate reads “JMUQ92.”
Anyone with information can call Miami police at 305-579-3449 or 305-603-6305
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments