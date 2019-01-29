Woman killed, man injured when an 18-wheeler collided with an Infiniti, cops say

A woman was killed and a man was injured when an Infiniti sedan collided with an 18-wheeler in a Northwest Miami-Dade intersection Tuesday afternoon, police said.
The violent crash led investigators to shut down Northwest 27th Avenue between 36th and 41st streets for hours while traffic homicide detectives pieced together what happened.
The accident happened just before 3 p.m. in the intersection of Northwest 27th Avenue and Northwest 38th Street.
According to police, the Infiniti was heading westbound on Northwest 38th Street when the driver of the tractor trailer made a left turn to go north on 27th Avenue from the eastbound lane of 38th Street.
“Its unclear who it who,” said Chris Thomas, a spokesman for Miami-Dade police. “They collided in the intersection.”
The impact of the crash caused the woman passenger in the Infiniti to be ejected. She died on the street, police said. The man had to be extricated from the mangled car. The extent of his injuries were not immediately known.
The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured, police said. As of Tuesday evening, no one had been charged with the crash.
