Miami-Dade Democratic Party chairman stepping down for personal reasons

The chairman of the Miami-Dade Democratic Party announced Tuesday that he will resign.
Juan Cuba, a longtime activist, says he’s stepping down after two years atop the local party in order to “prioritize my family, friends, and professional career without the burden of party leadership.”
“While I am stepping down from my role as leader of the party, I will remain involved in our local and state politics,” Cuba said in a statement issued by the party. “‘It’s also time to give someone else an opportunity to lead.”
Cuba, 33, was elected chairman in late 2016 amid upheaval in the state and local parties. After serving a second stint as executive director of the Miami-Dade Democrats, he ran for chairman at an acrimonious time when wealthy developer Stephen Bittel was maneuvering in Miami to become the leader of the state party. (Bittel won the state post, only to later resign amid allegations that he created an uncomfortable workplace environment for women.)
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
As chairman in Miami, Cuba didn’t shy from controversy. Last year, he urged the Democratic National Committee not to bring its 2020 convention to Miami unless the county reversed its decision to honor immigration detainer requests by the federal government. He was ejected from the county commission chambers for ignoring the chairman’s request that speakers not discuss the same policy.
In announcing Cuba’s resignation, the local party celebrated Democratic victories in midterm congressional races and in recent special elections, including Eileen Higgins’ unlikely victory in a county commission race to represent a district that includes Little Havana. Higgins issued a statement crediting Cuba for creating a local party “that is mobilized 365 days a year rather than just during Presidential elections.”
The party also says that under Cuba, active membership doubled.
The party will hold elections for chair during its next scheduled meeting on February 18, 2019 in Doral. First Vice Chair Maria Elena Lopez will serve as acting Chair until then.
Comments