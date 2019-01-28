Miami-Dade County

Two teens believed to be suicidal reported missing in Miami, cops say

By Carli Teproff

January 28, 2019 04:06 PM

Dominick Viti and Luna Aguilar went missing Jan. 28, 2019 in Miami.
Two 15-year-olds, who are both believed to be suicidal, went missing Monday morning in Miami, according to Miami police.

Luna Aguilar was reported missing from 500 NW 36th St. and Dominick Viti was reported missing from 250 NE 25th St.

Police say the teens are in a relationship.

Luna was last seen wearing a red sweater, blue jeans and white Adidas sneakers. She was carrying a white-and-black backpack. Dominick was last seen wearing a royal blue Polo shirt, khaki pants and gray Adidas sneakers.

Anyone with information on the teens is asked to call 305-603-6300 or 305-579-6111.

Carli Teproff

