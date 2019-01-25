Cops find dead dog hidden in dog food bag, 6 other dogs injured at Brownsville home

Miami-Dade Police raided a suspected dog-fighting operation on Thursday, arresting one man after they discovered a dead dog near the man’s Brownsville home and six injured dogs in cages at the home.
Glenn Carlton Smith, 52, was booked into jail on charges of misdemeanor animal cruelty and breeding or training animals to fight, a felony, according to an arrest affidavit. He was released after posting a $1,000 bail.
Smith had been observed by a witness lugging the dead dog toward a vacant field north of his home, according to the affidavit. Detectives found the animal there, stuffed inside a dog food bag and with puncture wounds to its head. Identical dog food bags were discovered inside a pick-up truck on the property.
Of the six neglected dogs found in cages at the residence, police said one dog had a possible broken leg and another had cuts and bloodstains on its face, according to the affidavit. Police also found treadmills and a scale, equipment commonly used to train dogs or prepare them for fights. Two bedroom doors in the home were fitted with padlocks.
