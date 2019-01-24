Miami-Dade County

Missing woman has schizophrenia, bipolar disorder. Police need help in finding her

By Howard Cohen

January 24, 2019 04:30 PM

Miami police are looking for Kimberly Bernadette Duncombe, a 48-year-old Miami woman who went missing on Jan. 22, 2019.
Miami police have issued an endangered adult missing person alert for Kimberly Bernadette Duncombe.

She’s a 48-year-old white female with brown eyes and listed as “balding.” She’s 5-feet, 7-inches and 185 pounds.

She suffers from schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, her family told police.

Police, and her family, including her sister Kelly Duncombe, are concerned because she has been missing for two days — since Tuesday afternoon at 4 p.m., when she was last seen at 1458 NW 55th Terr.

If you have seen Duncombe, call 305-603-6305 or 305-603-6300 or email 41532@miami-police.org.

