Relics of the renegade days: Miami-Dade approves deal for $5M in Uber and Lyft fines

Uber drivers amassed more than $4 million in fines between 2014 and 2016 in Miami-Dade, before the county legalized ride-hailing services. On Wed., Jan. 23, 2019, the Miami-Dade commission approved a final settlement with Uber on the fines, along with a separate deal with rival Lyft. The settlement is worth more than $2.5 million for the county.