‘Why am I being arrested when those kids are free to ride around?’ Man held in showdown

Police said when they pulled over Mark Allen Bartlett on Biscayne Boulevard early Monday night, he didn’t understand why he was being arrested.

“Why am I being arrested when those kids are free to ride around?” Bartlett asked the arresting officer, according to his arrest form. “I did pull out my gun. But I never pointed it at them.”

“Them” are the Dream Defenders, a grassroots group that fights for civil rights issues. In this case, the group was blocking traffic on Brickell Avenue as part of the #bikesupgunsdown” protest that has become a staple in South Florida every Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

And a short while earlier Monday, Bartlett was captured on a video made by one of the group members that has since gone viral, confronting them with a gun and yelling racial slurs at them as they rode past.

Mark Bartlett

The video, which is posted on the Dream Defenders Twitter page, shows a white or Hispanic woman yelling at a black teen that he ran over her foot with his bike. Then Bartlett runs up with his pistol, a black Springfield XT9 handgun, and yells at the teens, “Get out of here you piece of s---,” before hurling racial slurs at them.

The Dream Defenders called the police.

Bartlett’s arrest form says an officer spotted him just before 6:30 p.m. driving his blue Range Rover on Biscayne Boulevard and 13th Street.

Bartlett was taken into custody and charged with carrying a concealed firearm.