‘Why am I being arrested when those kids are free to ride around?’ Man held in showdown

By Charles Rabin

January 22, 2019 08:48 AM

Police said when they pulled over Mark Allen Bartlett on Biscayne Boulevard early Monday night, he didn’t understand why he was being arrested.

“Why am I being arrested when those kids are free to ride around?” Bartlett asked the arresting officer, according to his arrest form. “I did pull out my gun. But I never pointed it at them.”

“Them” are the Dream Defenders, a grassroots group that fights for civil rights issues. In this case, the group was blocking traffic on Brickell Avenue as part of the #bikesupgunsdown” protest that has become a staple in South Florida every Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

And a short while earlier Monday, Bartlett was captured on a video made by one of the group members that has since gone viral, confronting them with a gun and yelling racial slurs at them as they rode past.

Mark Bartlett (1).JPG
Mark Bartlett

The video, which is posted on the Dream Defenders Twitter page, shows a white or Hispanic woman yelling at a black teen that he ran over her foot with his bike. Then Bartlett runs up with his pistol, a black Springfield XT9 handgun, and yells at the teens, “Get out of here you piece of s---,” before hurling racial slurs at them.

The Dream Defenders called the police.

Bartlett’s arrest form says an officer spotted him just before 6:30 p.m. driving his blue Range Rover on Biscayne Boulevard and 13th Street.

Bartlett was taken into custody and charged with carrying a concealed firearm.

