Child on ATV crashes with car; airlifted to trauma center in South Miami-Dade

A child who was riding an ATV was airlifted to Kendall Regional Hospital’s trauma center after colliding with a car in Florida City Saturday afternoon, officials said.
The crash happened at around 4:50 p.m. at the intersection of Northwest 16th Street and Northwest 5th Court.
According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, a pediatric patient was transported to the hospital. It’s still unclear how old the patient is, his or her medical status or who was driving the ATV.
The incident happened as the annual “Bikes Up, Guns Down” (or “Wheels Up, Guns Down”) demonstration that coincides with Martin Luther King Jr. Day continues throughout the holiday weekend.
The event, which began four years ago, is meant as a civil rights and anti-gun-violence demonstration.
On Friday, a coordinated outfit of dozens of riders faced little resistance as they performed stunts on Interstate 95 and weaved through oncoming traffic all across Miami-Dade County.
