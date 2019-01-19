Watch Zoo Miami’s Milo get his check-up. The cuddly koala is about to get a mate.

Milo, Zoo Miami’s 7-year-old male Queensland koala, went through a series of procedures as part of an overall health exam, spokesman Ron Magill said.
All went well in the Wednesday exam by Zoo Miami Associate Veterinarian, Dr. Gaby Flacke, and assistants Dr. Marisa Bezjian and Dr. Jimmy Johnson. The exam included imaging tests and was a part of the South Miami-Dade zoo’s general preventative health program, Magill said.
Milo, the cuddly marsupial, did great.
Good thing, too.
Here’s the main reason for the TLC for the Australian immigrant: the “exam was also being done in preparation for the introduction of Milo to Rinny, a 3-year-old female koala that arrived from the Riverbanks Zoo in South Carolina on Sept. 21st,” according to Zoo Miami.
Hopefully this means we’ll see some adorable baby Milo or Rinny photos in the near future.
