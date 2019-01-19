Miami-Dade County

Watch Zoo Miami’s Milo get his check-up. The cuddly koala is about to get a mate.

By Howard Cohen

January 19, 2019 10:53 AM

This Miami Zoo koala undergoes a medical exam

This Zoo Miami male koala underwent an unique medical procedure on Jan. 15, 2019.
By
Up Next
This Zoo Miami male koala underwent an unique medical procedure on Jan. 15, 2019.
By

Milo, Zoo Miami’s 7-year-old male Queensland koala, went through a series of procedures as part of an overall health exam, spokesman Ron Magill said.

4.jpg
Milo, Zoo Miami’s Queensland koala, goes under as he gets an exam by the zoo’s veterinarians in anticipation of the arrival of a new mate on Jan. 16, 2019.
Ron Magill Zoo Miami

All went well in the Wednesday exam by Zoo Miami Associate Veterinarian, Dr. Gaby Flacke, and assistants Dr. Marisa Bezjian and Dr. Jimmy Johnson. The exam included imaging tests and was a part of the South Miami-Dade zoo’s general preventative health program, Magill said.

Milo, the cuddly marsupial, did great.

9.jpg
Milo, Zoo Miami’s 7-year-old male Queensland koala, went through a series of procedures, including imaging tests, as part of an overall health exam, spokesman Ron Magill said on Jan. 16, 2019.
Ron Magill Zoo Miami

Good thing, too.

Here’s the main reason for the TLC for the Australian immigrant: the “exam was also being done in preparation for the introduction of Milo to Rinny, a 3-year-old female koala that arrived from the Riverbanks Zoo in South Carolina on Sept. 21st,” according to Zoo Miami.

Hopefully this means we’ll see some adorable baby Milo or Rinny photos in the near future.

  Comments  