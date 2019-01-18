Parades, Days of Service: MLK events in South Florida

Saturday
Florida City Martin Luther King, Jr. Festival: Parade starts at 2 p.m. at 1125 SW Fourth St. in Homestead, to Southwest Sixth Avenue, then south on Sixth Avenue into Loren Roberts Park, 627 NW Sixth Ave., Florida City.
MLK Day of Service at Arcola Lakes Park: 9 a.m. to noon, at Arcola Lakes Park, 1301 NW 83rd St., Miami. Check-in opens at 8:30 a.m. Open to all. Call 305-755-7939 or register at www.iaminvolved.org.
West Perrine MLK Parade: Features performances by the Grand Bahamas Junkanoo Band and the Royal Police Band. Parade starts at 10 a.m. at Banyan Street (Southwest 168th Street) and Homestead Avenue, West Perine.
Monday
5000 Role Models of Excellence Foundation’s 26th Annual MLK Scholarship Breakfast: Headliners include actor, film director and political activist Danny Glover. The event raises scholarship money for graduating seniors of the 5000 Role Models of Excellence Project. Additional honorees include former Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen; Tallahassee Mayor Andrew Gillum; Arnold Donald, CEO of Carnival Corp.; Aminda Marques Gonzalez, executive editor & senior vice president of the Miami Herald/el Nuevo Herald; and Jacqueline Charles, Haiti/Caribbean correspondent for the Miami Herald; 8:30 a.m., Miami Beach Convention Center, 1900 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. For information, email 5000rolemodels1@gmail.com.
42nd Annual MLK Day Parade in Liberty City: Begins at 11 a.m. and ends around 6 p.m. with a celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park, 6000 NW 32nd Court, with live music, dance and theatrical performances. The parade route moves along Northwest 54th Street, from Northwest 12th Avenue to Northwest 32nd Avenue. Street closures begin at 7:30 a.m. Monday, with Northwest 54th Street closed from Northwest Seventh to 19th avenues. Northwest 12th and 17th avenues will remain open for north and southbound traffic until 9 a.m. The entire route will be closed to all vehicular traffic as of 9 a.m. Miami-Dade buses that travel along Northwest 54th Street will be re-routed. The streets will begin re-opening in phases about 2 p.m.
MLK Day of Service at Madison Middle School: Organized by City Year, AmeriCorps members and volunteers will beautify Madison Middle School, 3400 NW 87th St., Miami. The project will run from 8 a.m.-1 p.m.. For information, go to https://www.cityyear.org/miami/events/dr-martin-luther-king-jr-day-service
FIU: Honoring the Past; Empowering the Future: FIU honors Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy with a month-long celebration. Events will include a Day of Service, a youth forum, and an art exhibit. For more information, call 305-348-2436 or visit https://studentaffairs.fiu.edu/get-involved/mlk-commemorative-celebration/index.php.
Dania Beach Martin Luther King Parade: A breakfast will be held from 7-9 a.m. The parade kicks off at 9 a.m. at C.W. Thomas Park, 100 NW Eighth Ave., Dania Beach. 954-924-3692, followed by an MLK Celebration Peace in the Park, which includes bounce houses for the kids, live music and food vendors; noon-5 p.m., C.W. Thomas Park, 100 NW Eighth Ave. 954-924-3692.
Dania Beach MLK Church Service: Held after the parade; 10:30 a.m.-noon at St. Ruth Missionary Baptist Church, 145 NW Fifth Ave., Dania Beach. 954-924-3692.
What’s open and closed on the holiday:
State offices: Closed.
Broward and Miami-Dade courts: Closed.
Broward County offices: Closed
Miami-Dade County offices: Closed.
Broward and Miami-Dade libraries: Closed.
Banks: Closed.
Post Office: Closed and no mail delivery.
Schools: Closed.
Stock markets: Closed.
Garbage pickup: Miami-Dade County will not have garbage collection, but recycling will take place. City of Miami will not collect garbage. Broward County will have normal collections, including trash, yard waste and recycling.
Malls: Open.
Mass Transit: Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and Broward County Transit will follow a normal schedule. Brightline is running. Tri-Rail is running on a weekend schedule.
