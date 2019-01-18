Miami taxi driver dies after his cab crashes into a tree during a possible carjacking

A Miami taxi driver has died after his cab crashed into a tree in the median of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 48th Street.
Police believe the Friday morning crash may have been the result of a possible robbery, said Miami police spokeswoman Kiara Delva.
According to Delva, police received a call around 6 a.m. about the accident and possible robbery. Officers found the driver on the ground outside the cab. He was critically injured and transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Fire Rescue.
He was pronounced dead at the hospital.
According to Miami Herald news partner CBS 4 Miami, the taxi driver may have been carjacked.
“I saw the taxi turn and he turned around completely and I saw the guy driving and there was someone hanging on to him and they turned around and they kept going,” witness Rob Vanderborg told the station. “He ran over him and that’s when he hit the curb and the tree.”
The witness told CBS4 it appeared that the man driving was the robbery suspect and the taxi driver was the one who was hanging on.
Police are looking for the suspect, who was not at the scene when they arrived.
Comments